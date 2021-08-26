Financial Counselors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after buying an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after buying an additional 430,470 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,590,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34.

