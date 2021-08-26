Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $345,440.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.41. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $3,618,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

