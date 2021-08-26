Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Purchases $296,200.95 in Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $296,200.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson bought 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson bought 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,221.12.

NYSE CSU opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87. Capital Senior Living Co. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $5,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $371,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

