Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $488.26 million, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 2.53. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.