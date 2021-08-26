Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $79,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 8,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

MLI opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

