Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $444.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $450.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

