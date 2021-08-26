Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 110.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335,384 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 331,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.49 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.