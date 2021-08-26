Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,654 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 93.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.9% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $241.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

