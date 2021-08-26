Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

DLTR opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

