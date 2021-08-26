Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,034,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,390,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 45,353 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,361 shares of company stock valued at $40,190,232. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.11.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

