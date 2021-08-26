SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 80,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 96,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $67.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

