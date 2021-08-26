Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TRP opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

