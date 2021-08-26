Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $302.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.