Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $760.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

