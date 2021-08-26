iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $23.19 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.