Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,873 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

