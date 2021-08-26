Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

