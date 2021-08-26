Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

