Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

