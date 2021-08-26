Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,676 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

