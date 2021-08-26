Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Chirag Dua Sells 7,505 Shares

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,036,000 after acquiring an additional 255,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after acquiring an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Rexnord by 5.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,963,000 after acquiring an additional 185,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rexnord by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

