Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells 13,360 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $500,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.63 million, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.