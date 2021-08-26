Kenneth D. Krause Sells 4,000 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $158.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.16. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

