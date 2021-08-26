CI Financial (CIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CI Financial (TSE: CIX):
- 8/11/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “outperform” rating.
- 8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$30.00.
- 8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$31.00.
- 8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to C$29.00.
- 8/10/2021 – CI Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – CI Financial was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/20/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$24.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$25.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.59%.
