CI Financial (CIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CI Financial (TSE: CIX):

8/11/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “outperform” rating.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$30.00.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$31.00.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to C$29.00.

8/10/2021 – CI Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – CI Financial was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/20/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$24.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$25.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

