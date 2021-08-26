Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,039.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of BXP opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

