Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,678 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

