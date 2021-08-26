Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.