Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.27 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

