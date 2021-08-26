Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 521,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE LXP opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.