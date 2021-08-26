New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albany International were worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.62. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

