Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 196,957 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.08.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Get Arko alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Arko by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arko by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.