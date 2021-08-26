Financial Review: Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 11.09% 33.65% 23.22%

This table compares Grove and USANA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.69 $124.66 million $5.86 16.31

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Grove.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grove and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Grove.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Grove on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Personal Care and Skincare includes science-based personal care products and Celavive. The All Others includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist Associates in building their businesses and in marketing products. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

