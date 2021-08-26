537 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

