500 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lyft by 15.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 28.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $38,134,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.