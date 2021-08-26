SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.55 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

