SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,377,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

