Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $3,839,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35.

