$0.04 EPS Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

ATY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. AcuityAds has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $26.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

