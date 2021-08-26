Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.19). Translate Bio posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 226.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

