Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 215,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,471,223 shares.The stock last traded at $105.31 and had previously closed at $105.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

