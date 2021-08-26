Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 7.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.88 and last traded at $218.82. Approximately 128,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,684,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,683,695 shares of company stock worth $338,984,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

