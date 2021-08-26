Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 7.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.88 and last traded at $218.82. Approximately 128,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,684,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.96.
Several analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52.
In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,683,695 shares of company stock worth $338,984,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
