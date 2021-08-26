AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 4%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.12. 1,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 214,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

