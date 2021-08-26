Robert Alvarez Sells 20,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Robert Alvarez sold 6,587 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $428,220.87.

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.93. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 132.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.