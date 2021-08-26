Robert Alvarez Sells 20,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Robert Alvarez sold 6,587 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $428,220.87.
- On Monday, June 21st, Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78.
Shares of BIGC stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.93. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
See Also: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.