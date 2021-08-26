Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.19

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$132.19 and last traded at C$132.57, with a volume of 18487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$131.78.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.57.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.