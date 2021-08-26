Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 55,447 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.