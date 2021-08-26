Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 621,972 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 71,899 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $30,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFGC opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

