Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $27,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

