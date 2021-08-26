Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.38

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 29485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

