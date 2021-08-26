Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 3.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. 91 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 114,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

