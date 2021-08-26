Analyzing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CleanSpark alerts:

21.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.07, meaning that its share price is 407% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 46.84 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -25.38 Simulations Plus $41.59 million 21.79 $9.33 million $0.56 80.39

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63% Simulations Plus 25.27% 7.34% 6.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 221.97%. Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.93%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats CleanSpark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc., Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.